Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati - Gaya; Check Route Here | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of a large number of passengers traveling to Gaya for religious rituals such as Shraddha during the occasion of Pitru Paksha, the Railway Administration has decided to run a special train.

Train number 01667 Rani Kamalapati-Gaya will make four trips starting from September 16, and train number 01668 Gaya-Rani Kamalapati will make three trips starting from September 19.

This special train will stop at Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone, and Anugrah Narayan Road stations in both directions.

Train number 01667 Rani Kamalapati - Gaya Pitru Paksha Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on:

September 16 (Monday)

September 21 (Saturday)

September 26 (Thursday)

October 1 (Tuesday)

Departure time: 13:20 PM

Arrival at Gaya station: 08:20 AM the next day, via Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, and Satna.

Similarly, train number 01668 Gaya - Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha Special will depart from Gaya station on:

September 19 (Thursday)

September 24 (Tuesday)

September 29 (Sunday)

Departure time: 15:10 PM

Arrival at Rani Kamalapati station: 11:20 AM the next day, via Satna, Maihar, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Ganjbasoda, and Vidisha.

For detailed information on stoppages and the timetable of the special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.