Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express & Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2 Diverted, 4 Short Terminated Due to Non-Interlocking Works at Palwal Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works are being carried out at Palwal Railway Station under Northern Railway to improve rail connectivity.

These works are aimed at enhancing the rail link between Palwal and the New Prithla (DFCC) yard. Due to these ongoing works, several trains originating from and terminating at West Central Railway will be temporarily cancelled, diverted, short terminated, or short originated. Detailed information is provided below.

List of trains cancelled:

Train No. 12189 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express: Cancelled from September 16 (12 trips).

Train No. 12190 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Mahakaushal Express: Cancelled from September 17 (12 trips).

Train No. 12121 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express: Cancelled from September 15 (5 trips).

Train No. 12122 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Sampark Kranti Express: Cancelled from September 16 (5 trips).

Train No. 12059 Kota–Hazrat Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express: Cancelled from September 17 (12 trips).

Train No. 12060 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kota Jan Shatabdi Express: Cancelled from September 17 (12 trips).

Train No. 20171 Rani Kamlapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express: Cancelled on September 17 (1 trip).

Train No. 20172 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express: Cancelled on September 17 (1 trip).

Train No. 20451 Sogaria–New Delhi Express: Cancelled from September 17 (12 trips).

Train No. 20452 New Delhi–Sogaria Express: Cancelled from September 17 (12 trips).

Train No. 20985 Kota–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) Express: Cancelled on September 11.

Train No. 20986 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur)–Kota Express: Cancelled on September 12.

Short-Terminated/Short-Originated Trains:

Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Superfast Express: Short-terminated at Mathura instead of Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 16 (partially cancelled between Mathura and Hazrat Nizamuddin).

Train No. 12191 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Shridham Superfast Express: Short-originated from Mathura instead of Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 17 (partially cancelled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mathura).

Trains on diverted routes:

Train No. 11449 Jabalpur–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (Departing on September 10 and 17): Diverted via Mathura–Alwar–Rewari–Asthal Bohar–Rohtak.

Train No. 11450 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Jabalpur Express (Departing on September 11): Diverted via Rohtak–Asthal Bohar–Rewari–Alwar–Mathura.

Train No. 19803 Kota–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (Departing on September 14): Diverted via Gangapur City–Dausa–Rewari–Asthal Bohar–Rohtak.

Train No. 19804 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Kota Express (Departing on September 8 and 15): Diverted via Rohtak–Asthal Bohar–Rewari–Dausa–Gangapur City.