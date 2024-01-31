People Equipped With AI Knowledge Will Supersede Others: IIM Indore Director

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the transformative power of AI, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai has dispelled fears of job displacement, asserting instead that people equipped with AI knowledge will supersede those who lack it.

"You are now among those people who are equipped with AI knowledge so be ready to plunge into a vast ocean of opportunities that lay before you,' he said while addressing participants of the first batch Executive Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Management and Artificial Intelligence who walked out of the IIM Indore after completion of their course on Tuesday.

Rai presented a total of 24 graduates with certificates, symbolizing their dedication and achievement. In his valedictory address, Rai painted a compelling picture of India's trajectory towards becoming the world's second-largest economy by 2047, coupled with its ascent as a global leader in artificial intelligence, particularly within the realm of healthcare.

Encouraging a mindset aligned with the acronym OCEAN, he spoke about Openness to learning, adapting, Conscientiousness and discipline in navigating the complexities, being passionate about Excellence in all endeavors, being Accountable by leveraging privilege to uplift the underprivileged, and Never giving up. ‘Embody compassion in your actions. Maintain resilience and determination, for setbacks are inevitable but should never deter one's pursuit of success, he said.

The inaugural batch of students embarked on a transformative journey spanning fifteen months, culminating in their graduation ceremony. Complementing the ongoing collaboration with IIT Indore for the Master of Science in Data Science and Management, this second programme heralds a new era of executive education.