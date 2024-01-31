Indore: NAAC Assesses Standard Of 130-Year-Old Holkar College

NAAC peer team interacts with Holkar Science College principal on their arrival to the campus on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which started its two-day assessment at Government Holkar Science College on Tuesday, was taken aback by the brilliance of the students of this 130-year-old.

The peer team members gave equations and asked questions to students so as to know if they are taught well in the classroom or not. To their surprise, most of the students solved the equations and accurately answered their questions.

The peer team descended upon the college, which is known for its rich history and innovative practices eyeing nothing less than Grade A++ accreditation from the NAAC, the statutory body of the University Grants Commission.

Led by chairman Dr A Balasubramaniam, coordinator Dr Simi Bashir, and member Dr Devendra Burghate, the peer team received a grand welcome at the college in the presence of principal Dr Suresh T Silawat, and governing body chairman Dr MMP Shrivastav.

NSS and NCC cadets showered the team with flowers even as tribal students of the college performed the famous Bhagoria dance to welcome the peer team. The BSF band added ceremonial flair.

Principal Silawat presented the illustrious journey of the college over the past six years and its remarkable 130-year legacy. The presentation highlighted the institution's commitment to innovative practices and distinctive features.

On a poignant note, the peer team paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, offering floral tributes at the Gandhi statue in the campus.

During departmental visits, the team engaged in discussions on learning methodologies, syllabus, and examination patterns. A unique aspect of the visit involved students promptly solving tasks assigned by the team, earning commendations for their quick and effective responses.

The day concluded with cultural programmes.

The peer team will gear up for further departmental visits and an exit meeting on Wednesday.