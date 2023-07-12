Nursing Officers’ Strike: Day 2

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the strike of nursing officers across the state, the health services in hospitals associated with MGM Medical College and the health department remain affected on Tuesday as the doctors had to postpone many of the surgeries in the hospitals.

A total of 23 routine surgeries were performed in MY Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye, and MTH Hospital on Tuesday which is six surgeries less than the number of surgeries performed on Monday.

This is not even half the number of surgeries performed daily in these hospitals under normal circumstances. According to sources, about 30-40 surgeries take place only in MY Hospital every day but the number has decreased as trained nurses are on strike and hospital administration had to get the routine work done by the students of nursing colleges and nurses of private hospitals.

However, the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur denied receiving any complaint of the strike hitting medical services. However, the kin of many patients admitted in different wards alleged huge inconvenience due to the 'absence' of nurses.

“We have deployed a team of paramedic staff from various nursing schools and colleges to attend to the patients while the management has also asked the nursing staff (regular) to deal with the emergency,” he added.

Meanwhile, the agitating nursing officers said that they didn’t have any option but to go on strike as the government representatives assured them that their demands would be met, but so far nothing has come in writing.

President of Nursing Officers' Association Ramesh Jat said, “Our demands include regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of old pension scheme, increment in grade pay of nursing officers, benefits of the seventh pay commission to the employees of the medical education department, night allowance to paramedical staff among others.”

The protesting nursing officers staged a protest at MY Hospital’s entrance and shouted slogans against the state government.

Patients Referred From One Hospital To Another

Many patients were referred from Government PC Sethi Hospital to MTH Hospital due to the ongoing strike of nursing officers. However, the PC Sethi Hospital administration claimed that it was the other way round.