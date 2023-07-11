 MP: Seva Dal To Hold Silent Satyagraha In Bhopal Today, Nath To Join
HomeBhopalMP: Seva Dal To Hold Silent Satyagraha In Bhopal Today, Nath To Join

MP: Seva Dal To Hold Silent Satyagraha In Bhopal Today, Nath To Join

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath will also take part in the Satyagrah.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): State president of Congress’s Seva Dal Young Brigade Gajanan Tiwari has said the members of his organisation will hold a silent Satyagraha in Bhopal on Wednesday in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath will also take part in the Satyagrah. According to him, the people have been watching how Rahul Gandhi is raising the relationship between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi’s efforts are so bold that they have forced Modi and the BJP to act against him, he said. As a result, Rahul Gandhi has been deprived of his Lok Sabha membership, Tiwari further said.

According to Tiwari, the Seva Dal members and the party are standing behind Rahul Gandhi like a rock. The Seva Dal is ready to pay any price to free the country from the BJP’s misrule, he said.

article-image
