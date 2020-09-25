No admission in three-year MBA (DE) in DAVV this year

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is not going to admit student in its three-year MBA (distance education) programme for session 2020-21 as it is planning to apply for the recently announced new but same programme with mere two year of duration.
So, students planning to take admission in MBA (DE) course offered by Directorate of Distance Education, an entity of DAVV, would have to wait for a year.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) invited proposals for institutes wishing to run the new programme till October 15.
DDE director Pratosh Bansal stated that the popularity of three-year MBA is on the wane so it’s high time that the varsity obtains permission for two-year MBA (DE) course.
However, it won’t be easy for every institute of obtain permission for running the course as UGC as attached a condition to it.
According to information, the UGC stated that the institute would have to prepare at least 60 per cent of bonafide syllabus for two-year MBA (DE) programme. In other words, the institute would have to prepare 60 percent of their own syllabus and rest 40 per cent can be from the existing study material.
According to information, the online link to upload proposal would be opened in a day or two.
Demand of course on wane
The demand of the three-year programme offered by DDE was on wane. Though the intake capacity of the course is 500 but merely 280 students are currently pursing it. This mirrors poor response to the course by students.
Considering the constantly decreasing number of students, the DDE is also going to start four diploma courses in management.
