No admission in three-year MBA (DE) in DAVV this year

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is not going to admit student in its three-year MBA (distance education) programme for session 2020-21 as it is planning to apply for the recently announced new but same programme with mere two year of duration.

So, students planning to take admission in MBA (DE) course offered by Directorate of Distance Education, an entity of DAVV, would have to wait for a year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) invited proposals for institutes wishing to run the new programme till October 15.

DDE director Pratosh Bansal stated that the popularity of three-year MBA is on the wane so it’s high time that the varsity obtains permission for two-year MBA (DE) course.

However, it won’t be easy for every institute of obtain permission for running the course as UGC as attached a condition to it.