Final-year Exam: Colleges rely on softwares to cut copy cats to size

With a week left for the Mumbai University (MU) final-year theory exam to be conducted online, colleges have developed software, which do not require continuous internet connection. The software also do not allow students to open any other window or browse for answers on the internet. Students said they have not received any communication regarding the examination software or transport services to be provided if they do not have necessary technical facilities at home.

Students will be tracked if they shift or open a new window while appearing for the online theory exam, said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra. Fernandes said, "We have outsourced a software that will track students if they shift or open any other window while they are appearing for the exam online. Students do not need laptops or computers but they can appear for the exam on their smartphone."

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, “We have a software which does not require the internet connection once a student logs into the system. Also, if students are facing electric power cuts at home, they can just charge their smartphones before and then appear as the exam is for a short duration."

Students are worried about electric power cuts, absence of smartphones and lack of transport facilities. Vidushi Jain, a student said, "I have borrowed my friend's laptop to appear for the exam. I do not want to take any chances with my smartphone." While, Anuj Tiwari, another student said, "I am planning on commuting to my college computer lab to appear for the exam. I hope the state government or university helps me with transport facilities."

Most degree colleges under MU are planning on conducting the final year theory exams from October 5. Mock tests are currently being conducted by some colleges while others will conduct mock tests on October 1 and 3.