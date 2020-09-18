Against govt orders, DAVV “adjusts” 10% EWS quota sanctioned intake

Indore: In a sheer violation of government orders, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) “adjusted” 10 per cent reservation to students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) in the sanctioned intake even when directives were for granting it over and above of the sanctioned intake.

The violation of government orders had not only robbed general students of their share of seats but it has also affected SC/ST and OBC category students.

Reserved category students seat number has also come down in comparison to last year.

These facts came to fore when the DAVV on Friday released guidelines for common admission process (CAP), through which admissions are to be granted on nearly 2300 seats in professional courses offered by university teaching departments.

Last year, the Parliament had passed a resolution for granting 10 per cent reservation to EWS students.

The central government had stated that the 10 per cent reservation to EWS student should be over and above the sanctioned intake.

The Centre had stated that the reservation to EWS should be granted in such a way that it does not affect the existing reservation percentage to SC/ST/OBC and the number of seats of general category in session 2018-19.