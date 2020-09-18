Against govt orders, DAVV “adjusts” 10% EWS quota sanctioned intake

Indore: In a sheer violation of government orders, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) “adjusted” 10 per cent reservation to students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) in the sanctioned intake even when directives were for granting it over and above of the sanctioned intake.
The violation of government orders had not only robbed general students of their share of seats but it has also affected SC/ST and OBC category students.
Reserved category students seat number has also come down in comparison to last year.
These facts came to fore when the DAVV on Friday released guidelines for common admission process (CAP), through which admissions are to be granted on nearly 2300 seats in professional courses offered by university teaching departments.
Last year, the Parliament had passed a resolution for granting 10 per cent reservation to EWS students.
The central government had stated that the 10 per cent reservation to EWS student should be over and above the sanctioned intake.
The Centre had stated that the reservation to EWS should be granted in such a way that it does not affect the existing reservation percentage to SC/ST/OBC and the number of seats of general category in session 2018-19.
The centre had stated that the institutions would have to increase their intake by 26 per cent to grant 10 per cent quota of EWS.
Accordingly, the General Administration Department of MP had ordered for increase of 10 per cent quota for EWS.
Citing the GAD order, DHE had issued instructions for increasing 26 per cent in government colleges across the state for granting 10 per cent quota to EWS students.
Following the DHE order, the university also had to increase 26 per cent seats for granting 10 per cent quota to EWS students even though it did not want to do so.
DAVV’s game which cost students’ dear
The 26 per cent seats which were increased last year were decreased in this session very cleverly by DAVV. The GAD which had written letter to DHE for increase 10 per cent seats for EWS quota had not elaborated on how the quota had to be implemented. It was DHE’s letter which had clear instructions that 10 per cent EWS quota had to be given over and above the sanctioned lot and for that 26 per cent seats are to be increased. The DAVV which had cited DHE’s letter last year for increasing 20 per cent seats put aside it and took a reference of GAD letter.
DAVV guidelines clearly reads that the EWS quota had been granted as per GAD letter.
“We have not done something unusual. We did just what government college does. We took reference of guidelines of DHE available on epravesh portal,” said Dr Akhilesh Singh, a member of admission committee.
How does students lose seats
With university implementing 10 per cent EWS quota in sanctioned intake, the number of seats reserved for general category students came down as the quota have been granted from their share of seats. Also, the seats which SC/ST/OBC gained last year due to implementation of EWS quota over and above sanctioned intake lost them this year.
Counselling schedule out of CAP courses
The DAVV has declared counselling scheducle for courses under coomon admission process on Friday. The merit list of courses, which have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C, will be out on Saturday.
Group A consists of 19 courses including MBA (Financial Administration) and MBA (Marketing Management) has 1135 seats to offer for graduate students.
Group B consists of 760 seats and Group C 400 seats.
Table Counselling Schedule (CAP-2020)
//////////////First round of counselling///////////////
Online merit List - Sept 19
Choice filling- Sept 20 to Sept 24
Offline counselling for NRI- Sept 24
Allotment- Oct 1
Acceptance/Up-gradation- Oct 1 to 3
Document verification- Oct 5 to 7
Fee submission deadline- Oct 8
Upgradation against vacancies- Oct 14
Vacant seats details- Oct 22
//// Second round of Online Counselling/////////
Registration & choice filling- Oct 23 to 25
Allotment- Oct 30
Uploading of documents- Oct 30 to Nov 1
Document verification- Nov 2 to 5
Fee submission deadline- Nov 6
Vacant seats details- Nov 9
// Third round of counselling
Schedule to be released after two round of counselling
