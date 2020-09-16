Akhir Q? DAVV orders probe into paper “glorifying” Modi govt

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday ordered probe into a question paper of Masters in Journalism (MJ) course allegedly glorifying Narendra Modi government.

The order of probe came following a protest by Congress student wing – National Student Union of India.

NSUI leaders Mahak Nagar and Vikas Nadwana informed that the university -- which is holding open book exams due to Covid-19 pandemic -- had uploaded papers for final year/semester exams of postgraduate courses on its website.

Paper title “Analysis of various national and international issues” of MJ course was also among the uploaded papers.

“When we got to know from students that questions glorifying BJP have been asked in the exams we went to through the paper only to find the allegations right,” said Mahak.

He stated that the question paper was prepared by some BJP minded person who tried to propagate saffron party agenda among students.

“Over the issue, we raised our objections before incharge vice chancellor Prof Ashok Sharma,” he added.

After going through the questions in paper and following protest by NSUI, Sharma handed over inquiry into the matter to examination committee.

He stated that if the exam committee found anything wrong with the questions asked in the paper the same will be cancelled and new paper will be uploaded giving extra time to students to submit answer books at collection centres.

As of today, students are required to write exams and submit answer books at collection centres by September 19.

The paper contained questions including -- BJP's victory in the 2019 general elections is the stamp of the common man's confidence on the Modi Government? And What were three reasons for Congress defeat in 2014 and 2019 elections?

There were other questions related to BJP government’s decisions on Triple Talaq, GST and demonetisation also which irked NSUI leaders.