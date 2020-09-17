Indore: IIT Indore hosts 3rd All IITs International Conclave

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore hosted 3rd All IITs International Conclave through online mode on September 17 which wherein discussion was held on external collaborations with France, Germany and Russia.

In his welcome address, IIT Indore chairman Deepak B Phatak laid emphasis on the importance of international linkages for better research output.

“It is because of the scientists and researchers that the world is joining together. Knowledge is very useful to humanity and should percolate down. I would like to see focused growth in research and innovation through this conclave. It is also important that we identify raw talent growing across the globe and mentor them to collaborate in larger canvas and thus let meet talent with the knowledge,” he said.

Dr Oliver Fudym, Deputy Consulate for Scientific and Academic Cooperation for West India, IFI delivered a talk on collaboration between IIT and French Institute in India (IFI) whereas Dr Katja Lasch, Director, Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), spoke about IIT and DAAD collaboration.

Founded in Heidelberg in 1925 on the initiative of a single student, the DAAD has since become one of the most important funding organisations in the world for the international exchange of students and researchers in Germany.

Dr Shishir Shrotriya, Counsellor S&T, Embassy of India, Moscow, delivered a talk on the status of Russia India Network whereas Prof Alexander Voroztsova, Vice-Rector for Research, Tomsk State University spoke on the synergy between India and Russia for Academic, Research and Innovation.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain also spoke on the occasion.

The event concluded with an all IITs Internal discussion on many issues including current fee structure for international students across different IITs, sharing best practices related to international teaching during Covid-19 times and creating a link for International admissions on IIT Council Portal webpage.