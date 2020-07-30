New Education Policy: The Good, Bad & Ugly from lens of educationist

Old wine in new bottle, beware of corruption

“As such we are calling it the new education policy, but in my opinion it is old wine in a new bottle. We had the same 5+3+3+4 Curricular and Pedagogical Structure about 25 years back. So, it is not a new innovation, it is just bringing back the old system. The structure of 5+3+3+4 is normal.

We are okay with the announced policy. It is a tested system. We are going back to it. I only disagree with the scope of Babu Raj, i.e. corruption this policy has.

With the transfer of power to individuals and local authorities, i.e. decentralisation, the chance of corruption is higher. Otherwise, it is good. The system is good but the question is how it will work.

It will be a failure if authorities do not work and are corrupt. People in the helm of the education system are not educated and if they have narrow thinking, then it will not work.

Changing the name to education will not help in transforming it. We need responsible and experienced persons heading the education system.

The 5+3+3+4 system is a tested system and even functional in foreign countries. But we must remember that there is no bias in foreign countries and hence, the decision taken up by principals and lecturers works.”

- Dr John M Chacko, Chairman, Laurels school International Indore