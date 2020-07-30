Coronavirus in Indore: No gathering in the mosque, Bohra community celebrates Eid in the home due to COVID-19

Indore: Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated the festival of Eid-al-Adha at their homes refraining from gathering and usual celebrations on Thursday. The celebrations were confined into homes due to outspread of coronavirus.

According to the instructions of the religious leader of the society Syedna Ali Qadar Muftaddal Saifuddin Maula, all the Bohra community members celebrated the Eid in the house by offering prayers of Eid in their homes. No gathering was organised in mosque like every year. Following all the instructions and law of the administration, no other social gatherings were organised as well. Anjumane Saifi media in-charge Mazhar Hussain Sethji Vala and Anjumne Burhani Daudi Bohra Jamaat New Saifinagar media in-charge Burhannudin Shakurwala, Jamaat Secretary Mulla Talib Gheewala told that prior instructions about celebrations to be confined in homes were shared with all the community members.

The community offered special prayer of Eid after the prayer of Fazar in the morning of Eid in their homes. Iqbal Chappu and Yusuf Panbihar Vala told that socialists gave each other a happy Eid to their relatives and friends through phone and social media.