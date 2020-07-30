Bhopal: Nirbhaya Swadhar Griha inmates show creative side, make rakhi with love & care

BHOPAL: Nirbhaya Mahila Swadhar Griha – a home for women victims of domestic violence and sex crimes – is bustling with activities these days. All the inmates of the home, run by the state woman and child development department, are busy making Rakhis.
A stall has also been set up on the premises of the Swadhar Griha, located in Shahjehanabad area of the Old City, where the Rakhis have been put on sale. Anyone can visit the place and buy the Rakhis.
With Rakhis shops in the city closed due to the lockdown, the ‘Rakhi Bazar’ at the Ashray Griha may prove a godsend opportunity to the residents.
Samar Khan, in-charge of the Griha said that the idea behind the initiative is to promote the Prime Minister’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ programme while at the same time providing gainful employment to the women victims of violence and crime and equipping them with skills that would prove useful to them once they leave the place, reducing their dependence on their husbands or other male members of their families. Besides, being engaged in a creative work helps them forget their pain and ordeal. The profits earned from the sale would be used for the welfare of the inmates.
The women inmates have made Rakhis using jute, cotton and silk threads in 15 attractive designs. “Our products are purely Swadeshi and we have not used any imported material,” the in-charge said. They have also prepared beautifully decorated Puja thalis for sale.
“Most of the inmates do not have brothers but they are enthusiastically preparing Rakhis for the wrists of brothers of other women”, she said.
The Swadhar Griha authorities said that all precautions are being observed while preparing the Rakhis, including sanitising the raw material and maintaining social distancing. Those interested in buying the Rakhis may contact the Aadhar Griha’s superintendent Shilu Malaviya on telephone numbers 6261121962 or 9424485736.
