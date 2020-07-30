Indore: 29 booked by Crime Branch for duping people in name of providing jobs

Indore: Cyber criminals have found a new way to target people amid COVID-19 pandemic. Fraudsters are now duping people in name of providing employment. Being unemployed is the biggest fear a youth faces. Now, not even this aspect has been left untouched by fraudsters.

In a shocking case reported from Indore, few miscreants aimed unemployed youth and duped them on the pretext of giving them jobs. They used to extort money from youngsters in the name of registering themselves in big companies.

Indore Crime branch on Thursday registered a case against 29 accused of interstate gangs indulged in duping people in the name of providing jobs. The accused used to recover contact details of jobseekers from websites or agencies providing jobs. Till date, the accused have duped nine persons of Rs 43 lakh in the last six months.

As per DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, complaints were received about few interstate gangs indulged in duping people in the name of jobs. ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya was instructed to investigate the matter and to identify the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused posed themselves as the officials from renowned job providing websites or placement agencies, made phone calls to the people and duped them. A fraudery of Rs 43 lakh in the name of some process like registration, online interview, file charge, accommodation advance etc had been made by the accused till now. They even used to collect resume from the victims to gain their trust.

The crime branch team collected information about the accused with the help of mobile phone SIM cards, bank account holders, online transactions to the e-wallet, etc. All were booked under section 406, 420 of the IPC and 43, 66 of IT act. A search is on for the accused.

So far, police received complaints from Tapan Kumar, Ranju Rathore, Dharmendra Lokhande, Monika Khirlani, Aarti Rao, Sumit Raipuriya, Deepak Pawar, Rajneesh Kumar and Lakhan Sharma of the city.

It is noteworthy that the crime branch had also registered a case against 22 people from 10 states for duping people in the name of providing bank loans a couple of days ago.