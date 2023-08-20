Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being Incompetent |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cleanliness once again earned praise from Mumbaikars after an account on X (formerly Twitter) posted pictures of vegetable markets of both the cities side by side. While Indore’s vegetable market had neatly arranged vegetables on sacks or pieces of clothes along with dustbins marked with ‘wet waste’ labels to dispose of rotten greens, Mumbai vegetable market looked very unhygienic with the produce all over the road.

The post has more than 1 lakh views and close to 2000 likes.

X account Roads of Mumbai wrote, “Mumbaikars just see how hygienically the vegetables are managed. This is what goes on your plate. BMC approves this. People literally spit next to it on the roads, rats pee on it as well, maybe dogs too. But chalta hai #SpiritOfMumbai.”

'Indore, a beacon of cleanliness'

A user Shankar Singh who runs a NGO for sustainable development posted, “Indore shines as a beacon of cleanliness and pride, while major cities like Delhi and Mumbai grapple. A reminder that transforming a city begins with transforming mindsets. Kudos to Indore for setting the example - a testament to the love its people have for their home!”

The post has triggered some debate over how a densely populated city like Mumbai can manage sanitation in public places.

Netizens point out population density

Pointing out the density of both the cities, one of the users wrote, “Population density Indore: 3800 per sq km, Mumbai 29000 per sq km. I think the entire population of Indore would be comparable to a single suburb like Kandivali or Malad of Mumbai.”

However, the account who made the original post replied with a comparison between Mumbai and Japanese capital Tokyo. Lashing out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the user wrote, “Market in Tokyo.Now what's the excuse? Tokyo is not in India? Tokyo is not densely populated? JAPAN has higher per capita income? Be creative, come up with a good excuse to support incompetent BMC.”

Fomer police commissioner had too lauded Indore

Another user pointed out why comparing population density cannot be an excuse and wrote, “People in the comments be bringing up GDP per capita, population density amongst other parameters that has no bearing on something as basic as ensuring the veggies aren't touching the dirty ground.”

Notably, a few days back former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had lauded the city for its cleanliness in spite of the incessant rains. During his visit, Pandey was amazed by how every nook and corner of the city was clean and the localities cooperated in keeping the commercial capital number one in the country’s cleanliness ranking.

