 Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being 'Incompetent'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNetizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being 'Incompetent'

Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being 'Incompetent'

"BMC approves this. People literally spit next to it on the roads, rats pee on it as well, maybe dogs too. But chalta hai #SpiritOfMumbai,” a user wrote on X.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being Incompetent |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cleanliness once again earned praise from Mumbaikars after an account on X (formerly Twitter) posted pictures of vegetable markets of both the cities side by side. While Indore’s vegetable market had neatly arranged vegetables on sacks or pieces of clothes along with dustbins marked with ‘wet waste’ labels to dispose of rotten greens, Mumbai vegetable market looked very unhygienic with the produce all over the road.

The post has more than 1 lakh views and close to 2000 likes.

Read Also
Indore: Devotees Await Nag Panchami Celebration On August 21; Check Significance, Shubh Muhurt Here
article-image

X account Roads of Mumbai wrote, “Mumbaikars just see how hygienically the vegetables are managed. This is what goes on your plate. BMC approves this. People literally spit next to it on the roads, rats pee on it as well, maybe dogs too. But chalta hai #SpiritOfMumbai.”

'Indore, a beacon of cleanliness'

A user Shankar Singh who runs a NGO for sustainable development posted, “Indore shines as a beacon of cleanliness and pride, while major cities like Delhi and Mumbai grapple. A reminder that transforming a city begins with transforming mindsets. Kudos to Indore for setting the example - a testament to the love its people have for their home!”

The post has triggered some debate over how a densely populated city like Mumbai can manage sanitation in public places.

Netizens point out population density

Pointing out the density of both the cities, one of the users wrote, “Population density Indore: 3800 per sq km, Mumbai 29000 per sq km. I think the entire population of Indore would be comparable to a single suburb like Kandivali or Malad of Mumbai.”

Read Also
'Nuh-like Riots May Be Engineered In MP Ahead Of Polls,' Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh
article-image

However, the account who made the original post replied with a comparison between Mumbai and Japanese capital Tokyo. Lashing out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the user wrote, “Market in Tokyo.Now what's the excuse? Tokyo is not in India? Tokyo is not densely populated? JAPAN has higher per capita income? Be creative, come up with a good excuse to support incompetent BMC.”

Fomer police commissioner had too lauded Indore

Another user pointed out why comparing population density cannot be an excuse and wrote, “People in the comments be bringing up GDP per capita, population density amongst other parameters that has no bearing on something as basic as ensuring the veggies aren't touching the dirty ground.”

Notably, a few days back former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had lauded the city for its cleanliness in spite of the incessant rains. During his visit, Pandey was amazed by how every nook and corner of the city was clean and the localities cooperated in keeping the commercial capital number one in the country’s cleanliness ranking.

Read Also
Watch: Public Reaction After Gadar 2 Enters ₹300Cr Club
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Trust Your 'Chacha' Not 'Mama,' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At CM...

MP Elections 2023: Trust Your 'Chacha' Not 'Mama,' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At CM...

Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being 'Incompetent'

Netizens Compare Indore Vegetable Market To Mumbai's, Lash Out At BMC For Being 'Incompetent'

Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Next 24 Hrs

Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Next 24 Hrs

Indore: Devotees Await Nag Panchami Celebration On August 21; Check Significance, Shubh Muhurt Here

Indore: Devotees Await Nag Panchami Celebration On August 21; Check Significance, Shubh Muhurt Here

Eighth Madhya Pradesh State Level Conference Of Prison Ministry India, Today

Eighth Madhya Pradesh State Level Conference Of Prison Ministry India, Today