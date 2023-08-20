Watch: Public Reaction After Gadar 2 Enters ₹300Cr Club

Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has now entered the ₹300 crore club. According to trade analysts, the film earned a total of ₹305 Crores at the domestic box office sales until Friday. It is being said that the long holiday weekend of Independence Day had a very strong impact on the film, which was a follow-up of 'Gadar' released approximately 22 years back in the year 2001.

As per our reports, on August 15, the movie earned a whopping ₹55 Crore. It's one of the only few Hindi blockbusters this year, and it comes in as huge relief for the entire film industry. Moreover, the film is not just a success in multiplexes but has also managed to bring back the popularity of Hindi cinemas on big screens in single-screen theatres running around the country. Moreover, the film is expected to gain further traction this weekend & it looks like the film will go on achieving new milestones in the days to come.

As the film continues to break the record at the domestic box office, the video team of 'The Free Press Journal' managed to capture the public reaction of the film as it entered the ₹300 crore club. The people of Bhopal while talking to 'The Free Press' expressed their reactions and most of them seemed to look completely satisfied with the record-breaking figures of the film. Some of them while talking to us also mentioned that the film is even better than part-1 which was released back in the year 2001 starring the same lead cast Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)