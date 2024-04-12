Neemuch's Jawad Nagar Remains Closed For 9th Consecutive Year During Eid Celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the thirty days of Ramadan came to an end, Muslim community in Jawad Nagar celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm with the entire city remaining closed during this period, continuing a tradition upheld for the past nine years. Despite the Eid and wedding season, the city remained completely shut down.

After an incident on April 3, 2015, during a procession for Hanuman Jayanti at Khurra Chowk in Jawad Nagar, some individuals pelted stones and created chaos. Since then, the city has remained completely closed during special events without any announcement.

During this time, the police were on duty. On Thursday, the Muslim community gathered for prayers at the mosque and prayed for peace and harmony. City Qazi Syed Adil Raja Sahab led a procession from his residence to the Eidgah.

In the Eidgah, the community members performed the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Children, dressed in colorful attire, hugged each other and exchanged Eid greetings. Community members embraced each other, exchanging congratulations and expressing joy, celebrating the Eid festival.

While one part of the city was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, the other part remained historically closed. People longed for basic amenities like tea and snacks. The enthusiasm for the festival was evident in the Muslim settlements and neighborhoods. On the other hand, the rest of the city remained closed on Thursday. Hotels, pan shops, and other businesses were completely shut down. Additionally, essential service shops were also closed.