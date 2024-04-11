 Indore Power Cut April 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Usha Nagar, Ranjeet Hanuman & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Power Cut April 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Usha Nagar, Ranjeet Hanuman & More; Check Full List Here

Indore Power Cut April 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Usha Nagar, Ranjeet Hanuman & More; Check Full List Here

There will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of line maintenance and tree cutting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of line maintenance and tree cutting that the authorities must carry out on April 12. The schedule has been issued by the board for Friday.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Dravid Nagar, KatKut Bhavan, Ranjeet Hanuman, Ghumasta Nagar and surrounding areas.

Time: 6:00am to 9:00am

Read Also
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Lakhs Of Devotees Offer Namaz At India's Largest Taj-ul Masjid; Indore Qazi Wins...
article-image

Area: Revenue Nagar, Usha Nagar, Usha Nagar Extension and surrounding areas.

Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Residents in these specific areas are advised to take necessary measures to prepare for a temporary interruption in electricity supply during the designated time slots. It's crucial for individuals residing in these locations to plan ahead and make suitable arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the anticipated outage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Deadline To File GSTR-1 Extended Till Today; Lakhs Of Taxpayers Had Missed Deadline To File...

Indore: Deadline To File GSTR-1 Extended Till Today; Lakhs Of Taxpayers Had Missed Deadline To File...

Indore: Software Engineer Robbed Of Mobile Phones, Laptop By Two

Indore: Software Engineer Robbed Of Mobile Phones, Laptop By Two

Indore: If Candidate Attends Mass Feast To Meet Voters, Expense To Be Added To Poll Spend

Indore: If Candidate Attends Mass Feast To Meet Voters, Expense To Be Added To Poll Spend

Indore: Burning Of Stubble To Attract Fine Up To ₹15K; Agriculture Department Appeal To Farmers...

Indore: Burning Of Stubble To Attract Fine Up To ₹15K; Agriculture Department Appeal To Farmers...

Indore: Gangaur Celebrated With Pomp and Fervour

Indore: Gangaur Celebrated With Pomp and Fervour