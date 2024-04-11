Indore Power Cut April 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Usha Nagar, Ranjeet Hanuman & More; Check Full List Here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of line maintenance and tree cutting that the authorities must carry out on April 12. The schedule has been issued by the board for Friday.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Dravid Nagar, KatKut Bhavan, Ranjeet Hanuman, Ghumasta Nagar and surrounding areas.

Time: 6:00am to 9:00am

Area: Revenue Nagar, Usha Nagar, Usha Nagar Extension and surrounding areas.

Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Residents in these specific areas are advised to take necessary measures to prepare for a temporary interruption in electricity supply during the designated time slots. It's crucial for individuals residing in these locations to plan ahead and make suitable arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the anticipated outage.