Neemuch Police Embark on Proactive Measures Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Assets Worth ₹7.5 Crore Seized Under SAFEMA

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): With only a few days left for the Lok Sabha elections, Neemuch police, led by SP Ankit Jaiswal, have embarked on a comprehensive campaign against criminal elements, absconding suspects, and drug traffickers.

Acting on directives from the Election Commission, the district police have undertaken a series of strategic operations aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe environment for elections.

SAFEMA action: In a breakthrough, assets worth Rs 7.5 crore belonging to two notorious smugglers have been frozen under SAFEMA (or Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act, 1976). Dashrath Singh and Shokin, both involved in drug trafficking, had accumulated substantial movable and immovable property, including land, vehicles, and residences. The seizure of these assets by the SAFEMA Court in Mumbai marks a significant blow to organised crime networks operating in the region.

Action Under NSA: Neemuch police have proposed action under the National Security Act (NSA) against four habitual criminals known for instigating fear among the public. Kamlesh and Banshilal alias Shiva have been detained in Indore central jail following NSA actions against them, reinforcing the commitment to curbing repeat offenders.

87 Externed: The district has initiated action against 87 habitual criminals with extensive criminal records, resulting in the issuance of externed orders against 34 individuals. These proactive measures aim to deter habitual offenders and maintain public safety.

Warrant Serving: Neemuch police teams have executed warrants against 586 accused, including permanent absconders and those evading arrest for prolonged periods. The swift action demonstrates the commitment to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law.

Preventive Measures: Recognising potential disruptions during the elections, Neemuch police took restrictive actions against people likely to incite unrest. A total of 3,996 people have been bound over as a preventive measure against any potential disturbances.