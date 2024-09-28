National-Level Education Conference Kicks Off; Shiksha Mahakumbh To Be Held At Four Key Locations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national-level education orientation conference commenced at DAVV, bringing together leading educationists and policymakers to address pressing issues in the education sector. The event, organized jointly by Department of Higher Education, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, and DAVV, focuses on solutions for challenges in the education system and planning for future reforms.

One of the key decisions on the first day was the announcement of the Shiksha Mahakumbh, a series of educational gatherings aimed at fostering dialogue and solutions. These will take place at four major locations across the country viz Haridwar in the north, Pondicherry in the south, Gujarat in the west, and Nalanda in the east. The initiative seeks to bring together educationists from across India to collaboratively address educational challenges and explore innovative reforms.

Speaking at the event, National Council for Teacher Education chairman Prof Pankaj Arora presented a detailed analysis of the modern education system, outlining key reforms necessary in school, university, and technical education. He shared insights from the NEP, highlighting how it integrates India's ancient cultural values with the advancements in scientific technology.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas national secretary Atul Kothari emphasized the need for integrated teacher education. He noted, "We need to move from merely identifying issues to implementing solutions. This two-day workshop aims to do exactly that."

Om Sharma, a representative of the Nyas, highlighted the need for fundamental changes in the country's education system. Sanskrit Promotion Foundation director Prof Chand Kiran Saluja urged the participants to develop an actionable plan for the successful implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), which aims to make students more self-reliant.

DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma emphasized the importance of character-building and the deep connection between education and Indian culture.