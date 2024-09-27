 MP Minister Ramniwas Rawat Warns Legal Action Against Madrasas Receiving Govt Funds By Unfair Means
MP Minister Ramniwas Rawat Warns Legal Action Against Madrasas Receiving Govt Funds By Unfair Means

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Ramniwas Rawat |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Minister for Forests and Environment, Ramniwas Rawat, made a strong statement regarding madrasas, saying that FIRs will soon be registered against those carrying out unfair practices. 

According to information, the minister was in Sheopur on Friday, where it was reported that madrasas received government funds after enrolling hindu students, which has caused a loss of crores to the government. The government is mulling to recover the misused funds from the madrasa administrators.

This has created a stir among the administrators of the madrasas. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered the closure of 56 madrasas, which was quickly acted upon by the district administration. Following investigations, these madrasas were shut down due to alleged mismanagement of funds. 

‘No one will be spared’

Speaking to the media, minister Ramniwas Rawat said, “FIRs will soon be filed, and the funds wrongly allocated will be recovered from the administrators involved. No one will be spared."

Regarding the matter in which hindu students were receiving Islamic education in these madrasas, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had summoned Chief Secretary Veera Rana to Delhi to discuss this issue. 

About a month and a half later, based on the District Education Officer's report from Sheopur, the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board cancelled the licence of 56 madrasas. It was found that government funds were being taken in the name of Hindu students, many of whom had either completed their education or were already employed.

