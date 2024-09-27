 Bhopal Lady Dog Groomer Cuts Off Shih Tzu's Tongue While Trimming Hair, Flees
The case has been registered against the salon owner, at Ayodhya Nagar police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A routine trip to the pet groomer turned into quite a traumatising experience for one pet owner. A salon owner, here, mistakenly cut a dog's tongue while trimming it's hair. A case was registered against the woman in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday.

She is currently on the run and is said to be located in Jaipur.

The incident is of Bhopal's famous New Minal Residency located salon named "Perfect Paws."

According to information, instead of apologising, her husband threatened the dog's owner. The case has been registered against the salon owner, at Ayodhya Nagar police station.

According to Station In-Charge Mahesh Lillare, the incident occurred on September 20. The dog owner Sangeeta Tiwari and her husband had taken their 1.5-year-old dog to "Perfect Paws" salon in New Minal Residency for grooming.

During the session, the salon owner Srishti Bhagat cut the dog's tongue. The dog started screaming and crying in pain, blood spread all over the floor, which left Sangeeta in shock, and she fainted on the spot. Her husband managed to help her and then they rushed the dog to a vet.

Due to the dog's treatment, Sangeeta filed a complaint five days later. When police arrived to question Srishti, it was discovered that she had fled to Jaipur.

The authorities are investigating the whole matter, checking for whether the incident was intentional or accidental remains unclear.

