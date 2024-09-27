 After Tirupati Balaji, Laddoos Spark Controversy In Madhya Pradesh's Salaknpur Temple; Use Of Animal Fat Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAfter Tirupati Balaji, Laddoos Spark Controversy In Madhya Pradesh's Salaknpur Temple; Use Of Animal Fat Suspected

After Tirupati Balaji, Laddoos Spark Controversy In Madhya Pradesh's Salaknpur Temple; Use Of Animal Fat Suspected

Several devotees have already complained to the committee about the strange smell coming from the laddus.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh's 'Tirupati Balaji Laddoo' controversy has triggered speculations at Madhya Pradesh's famous Salkanpur Mandir. The Salakanpur Temple Trust Committee has expressed doubts over the purity of the laddoos sold inside the mandir premises.

Devotees and the temple committee have complained about the 'peculiar' smell emanating from the laddoos, alleging possible usage of animal fat in the making process.

The committee has urged devotees not to purchase 'prashad' sold inside the temple premises, as there is no guarantee of their quality.

Read Also
Bhopal Horror: ‘Missing’ 5-Year-Old Girl Was Raped, Strangled To Death & Dumped In Water Tank At...
article-image

According to information, the temple trust has even brought this issue to the attention of Sehore District Collector Praveen Singh and SP Mayank Awasthi during a meeting related to the upcoming Navratri festival.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Encounter: Bombay HC Asks Police To Identify Secluded Spot To Bury Body Of Rape Accused Akshay Shinde
Badlapur Encounter: Bombay HC Asks Police To Identify Secluded Spot To Bury Body Of Rape Accused Akshay Shinde
Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer
Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations

In a written complaint, Trust President Mahesh Upadhyay and the committee stated that the laddoos sold under the temple's name by a self-help group have no quality certification from any laboratory, and the materials used in making them are questionable.

Several devotees have already complained to the committee about the strange smell coming from the laddus.

Read Also
Shocker! Class 8 Student Brutally Beaten By Hostel Warden Of DPS Jabalpur; Accused Arrested After...
article-image

The committee has warned vendors that selling laddoos with the temple’s logo is prohibited. They have requested an immediate stop to the sale of laddoos inside the temple premises, as the use of the temple’s name and logo could damage the temple’s reputation if poor-quality products are sold.

The committee has also warned all devotees, saying that the temple management cannot guarantee the purity or quality of these products. The Trust has asked the district administration to ban the sale of such laddus to protect the temple's reputation.

District Collector Praveen Singh confirmed that women from a self-help group are involved in selling the laddus, and that the quality of the products is currently being checked.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Flights From Bhopal To Bengaluru & Hyderabad Likely From January 2025

New Flights From Bhopal To Bengaluru & Hyderabad Likely From January 2025

After Tirupati Balaji, Laddoos Spark Controversy In Madhya Pradesh's Salaknpur Temple; Use Of Animal...

After Tirupati Balaji, Laddoos Spark Controversy In Madhya Pradesh's Salaknpur Temple; Use Of Animal...

WATCH: Signed MoUs Worth ₹2 Lakh Crores Investment So Far, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

WATCH: Signed MoUs Worth ₹2 Lakh Crores Investment So Far, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

WATCH: 'Disappointed' MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Cleans Dirty Floor Of Shivpuri District...

WATCH: 'Disappointed' MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Cleans Dirty Floor Of Shivpuri District...

Shocker! Class 8 Student Brutally Beaten By Hostel Warden Of DPS Jabalpur; Accused Arrested After...

Shocker! Class 8 Student Brutally Beaten By Hostel Warden Of DPS Jabalpur; Accused Arrested After...