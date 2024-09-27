MP Updates: Mother, Daughter Electrocuted To Death At Under-Constructed PM Janman Yojana House; 15-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Besli River

Mother & Daughter Died Of Electrocution | Representative Image

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Mother and daughter died of electrocution on Friday morning in Piproda village, five kilometers away from Bahadurpur town of the district.

According to information, Swati was cleaning the house while mother, Gendabai was making rotis in their residence. Suddenly, Swati shouted while mother went to see her, both of them got hit by electric current.

Notably, they have received house under the Prime Minister's Janman Yojana and its not fully constructed as of now.

The nearby people informed the police and police reached the spot. When both of them were taken to the primary health center, the doctor declared them dead.

15-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Besli River After His Foot Slipped

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old teenager who had gone to take a bath died due to drowning in the Besli river. After the incident, the SDERF team reached the spot and rescued the body and took it out of the Besli river.

The deceased was identified as Anuj (15) resident of Khurd village.

According to information, Anuj went to take bath in Besli river on Friday. While taking bath, his foot slipped and he drowned in the river. The nearby people saw him drowning, they informed the police and family members.

Local people and family members tried to rescue him until the police reported with SDERF team. The police took him out from the river but realized that he was dead. The police then sent the body for post mortem.