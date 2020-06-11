National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020: Not a single MP university in top-150, IIT Indore improves its rankings, IIM Indore slips two notches

Indore: Institutions of higher learning in the state performed poorly in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings with no state university figuring among the top 150 universities in the country and elite institutes like Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIT-I)and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal slipping down from their last year’s positions.

The only saving grace was that Indian Institute of Technology Indore not only improved its ranking in engineering category but also make an entry into top-25 institutions of the country in overall category.