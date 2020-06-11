Madhya Pradesh: Destruction of sinners is a virtue, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday apparently slammed the Congress, and without naming any leader said the destruction of sinners is a work of virtue.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote: "The destruction of sinners is a work of virtue. This is what our religion says. Bolo, Siyapati Ramchandra ki Jai!"
Several political meanings are being drawn from the tweet.
It is also being said that Chouhan's tweet was an attempt to get back at the Congress which has made viral an alleged audio clip of Chouhan.
Taking a dig at the Congress' allegations, Chouhan had said that when people fall short of any solid point, they make mountain of a mole hill.
It's alleged that in the audio clip, Chouhan can be heard saying that the Kamal Nath-led government was toppled at the behest of the BJP Central leadership.
The Congress has also taken potshots at the BJP over the audio clip.
