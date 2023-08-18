 Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNarmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple

Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple

The procession of Narmadeshwar Shivling taken out from Omkareshwar will come to city today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procession of Narmadeshwar Shivling, found in Omkareshwar, will reach the city on Friday. Narmadeshwar Shivling will be placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Ravi Kasera of VHP informed here on Thursday that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that this self-styled Narmadeshwar Shivling is going to be established in Ayodhya. The height of the Shivling is 4 feet and the weight is around 600 kg.

Read Also
Indore: Cyber Police Issues Advisory On ‘Telegram’ Frauds
article-image

Under the guidance of Saint Shri Narmadanand Bap Ji Maharaj, the founder of Nazar Nihal Ashram situated on the banks of Narmada in Omkareshwar, the entire procession is going to start from Omkareshwar to Ayodhya. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal workers will look after the security arrangements of this entire yatra.

This procession will start from Omkareshwar on August 18 and reach Ayodhya on August 23 via Barwah, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Biaora, Guna, Shivpuri, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya. Public meetings will also be held at all the main places during the yatra.

The procession will reach the city on the 18th. The procession route will be Tejaji Nagar, IT Park Square, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Chanakyapuri Square, Annapurna Temple, Maharana Pratap Statue, Gangwal Bus Stand, Bada Ganpati Square, Maharani Laxmibai Statue, Mari Mata Square and it will reach Mauni Baba's ashram at Ujjain Road. After holding the meeting there, it will leave for Ujjain.

Read Also
Bhopal: Govt To Set Up Maihar Band Gurukul To Revive MP’s 100 Years Old Band
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two Held For Robbing 3 Of Their Mobile Phones

Indore: Two Held For Robbing 3 Of Their Mobile Phones

Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple

Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple

MP: Five Dead On Spot After Trailer Crushes Car Head On In Khandwa

MP: Five Dead On Spot After Trailer Crushes Car Head On In Khandwa

Indore: Central Government Approves Tenders For 5 Bridges In City @ Rs 270 Crore

Indore: Central Government Approves Tenders For 5 Bridges In City @ Rs 270 Crore

DAVV Counseling Updates: All Quota Seats Full In BALLB, MBA-MS & 6 Other Courses

DAVV Counseling Updates: All Quota Seats Full In BALLB, MBA-MS & 6 Other Courses