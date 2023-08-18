Narmadeshwar Shivling To Be Placed In Ayodhya Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procession of Narmadeshwar Shivling, found in Omkareshwar, will reach the city on Friday. Narmadeshwar Shivling will be placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ravi Kasera of VHP informed here on Thursday that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that this self-styled Narmadeshwar Shivling is going to be established in Ayodhya. The height of the Shivling is 4 feet and the weight is around 600 kg.

Under the guidance of Saint Shri Narmadanand Bap Ji Maharaj, the founder of Nazar Nihal Ashram situated on the banks of Narmada in Omkareshwar, the entire procession is going to start from Omkareshwar to Ayodhya. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal workers will look after the security arrangements of this entire yatra.

This procession will start from Omkareshwar on August 18 and reach Ayodhya on August 23 via Barwah, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Biaora, Guna, Shivpuri, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya. Public meetings will also be held at all the main places during the yatra.

The procession will reach the city on the 18th. The procession route will be Tejaji Nagar, IT Park Square, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Chanakyapuri Square, Annapurna Temple, Maharana Pratap Statue, Gangwal Bus Stand, Bada Ganpati Square, Maharani Laxmibai Statue, Mari Mata Square and it will reach Mauni Baba's ashram at Ujjain Road. After holding the meeting there, it will leave for Ujjain.