Bhopal: Govt To Set Up Maihar Band Gurukul To Revive MP’s 100 Years Old Band

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government is going to set-up ‘Maihar Band Gurukul’ to revive a 100-year-old Maihar Band of the state. Founded by music maestro Ustad Allauddin Khan, the band is based on Guru Shishya Parampara. Khan’s 150 rare bandishes will be trained in Gurukul.

Trainees will be able to get training in all the instruments used in the Maihar Vadya Vrind in the Gurukul, operated in the Maihar Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Maihar. Culture minister Usha Thakur said that the training session in Gurukul will be of maximum 2 years. During the training period, the trainees will get a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month. Five retired musicians of Maihar band will be given an honour fund of Rs 37,500 for training. Initially, 20 trainees will be selected and trained.

Thakur said that not only the band will be revived by the Gurukul, but also many categories of the band can also be established by giving training in the instruments presented in the Maihar Vadya Vrind. “MP is the first state in the country to move ahead by reviving and saving the ancient tradition of music,” she said.