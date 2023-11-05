Nail-Biting Finish As India Clinches Victory In IIM Indore's Anti-Drug Campaign Match

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an exhilarating display of football, the Indian students’ team (IIM Indore), led by the deft footwork of Kshitij Singh, an IPM 3rd Year student, edged out a victory against the French exchange students at the IIM Indore cricket stadium yesterday. The much-anticipated football match, which ended with a dramatic last-minute winner, was not only a testament to the players' athleticism but also a strong stand against substance abuse.

The event, held on November 04, 2023,focused on the theme "Say Yes to Sports, Say No to Drugs," and witnessed an impressive turnout, with students from across the campus converging to support the cause and their fellow classmates. This initiative, championed by IIM Indore, was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore. Chief Officer: Administration, Col. GururajGopinathPamidi (Veteran), and Chair – Hostel and Students Affairs, Prof. Manoj Motiani, and Prof. RanjeetNambudiri were also present on occasion.In a heartwarming tribute, the Indian student team donned jerseys emblazoned with the number 11, honoring India's football captain and icon, Sunil Chhetri.

Prof. Rai inaugurated the match in high spirits, setting the ball rolling with an inaugural kick, symbolizing the institution's commitment to healthy lifestyle choices. His action was more than ceremonial; it was a kickoff for change, sparking enthusiasm among the youth for sports and wellness.

Players took pledge against drugs

Before the match, captains from both teams, Arthur Costa of the French contingent and KakkullaRusheel from the Indian side, took a pledge against drugs, reinforcing the event's core message. This symbolic gesture was echoed by the energetic crowd, who were vocal in their support throughout the game, embodying the spirit of the campaign.

The match was an edge-of-the-seat thriller from start to finish, with both teams displaying exceptional talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The decisive goal from Kshitij Singh, coming in the dying moments of the game, met with a thunderous cheer, marking a sweet victory for the IIM Indore’s Indian team and a memorable highlight of the anti-drug campaign.

"This event is a wonderful example of how sports can be a vehicle for positive social change," stated Prof. Rai, addressing the crowd. "Today, these young leaders have not only played a fantastic game but also set an example for their peers by taking a stand against drug use, he said.

'Sunil Chhetri: A true icon in Indian football'

"Number 11 of our jersey symbolizes teamwork, leadership, and excellence, traits epitomized by Sunil Chhetri, a true icon in Indian football. Our team's jerseys pay tribute to his immense influence and inspiration to the youth," said KakkullaRusheel, Captain of the Indian Student Team.

He emphasized IIM Indore students' determination and commitment to fostering a culture of sportsmanship across the campus and beyond, uniting against drugs wherever they go after graduation. Rusheel also mentioned organizing more such invigorating sporting events in the times ahead with students from various nations when they come to the campus, uniting diverse cultures through the spirit of sports and reinforcing our stance against drugs.

