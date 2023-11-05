MP Elections 2023: 'Two Big Congress Leaders Upsetting The State Trying To Set Up Their Sons', Says PM Modi In Seoni

MP Elections 2023: 'Two Big Congress Leaders Upsetting State Trying To Set Up Their Sons', Says PM Modi In Seoni | ANI

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing an election rally in Seoni on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that two leaders of the opposition Congress party (referring to Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath) are trying to upset the state by setting up their sons.

“Congress is not contesting elections in MP. They don’t have to win the election, they are just pretending to contest the election. Congress is not fighting for the CM's chair. They are fighting to see whose son will take over the Congress. They are busy tearing each other's clothes. The two Congress leaders here are trying to upset the state by setting up their sons,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that Madhya Pradesh needs good governance and continuity of development. “That is why Madhya Pradesh is saying that if there is BJP, there is trust, development and better future. Modi is in the mind of MP, MP is in the mind of Modi,” he added.

Read Also Doctored Videos On Social Media Take MP Poll Discourse To New Low

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Showing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections due in less than a fortnight, he said, "It is the guarantee of the people that BJP is going to win (Assembly elections). Our Madhya Pradesh needs continuity in good governance and development. The entire state says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh vikas hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai'..."

He further attacked the opposition party and said that Congress gave the entire credit for India's independence to only one family. “Wherever Congress is in government, their government schemes, streets and everything is done in the name of one family,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi further praised the saffron party for creating a separate ministry for tribals.

It is noteworthy that it is for the first time in 29 years that a Prime Minister has come to Seoni. Earlier in 1993, former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had addressed an election rally here.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)