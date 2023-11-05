MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Runs On 4Cs Corruption, Commission, Communal Riots, Criminal Politics,' Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack at the Congress party on Saturday and said that the party runs on 4Cs, which include corruption, commission, communal riots, and criminal politics.

The Union Home Minister was addressing a public gathering in Shivpuri, an Assembly constituency currently represented by incumbent BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia. Yashodra Raje is not contesting this election.

The Union Minister urged the people of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections and said, "The Congress party runs on 4Cs, which include corruption, commission, communal riots, and criminal politics. Thus, for the development of the state, it is very necessary to bring the state out of these 4Cs." Shah said that the grand old party insulted the chief architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, throughout his life.

"Today they (Congress) roam around with Ambedkar ji's photo. If any one party has insulted Ambedkar ji throughout his life, it is the Congress party. As long as its government was in power, the party didn't let Bharat Ratna be conferred to him (Ambedkar). Congress always conspired to ensure that Ambedkar ji did not come to Parliament," Shah said.

'Double engine govt transformed MP'

Highlighting that the double-engine government transformed Madhya Pradesh from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to a 'Bemisal Rajya', Shah, during his address, urged the public to bring back the BJP to power in the poll-bound state.

"While casting your vote, do not think that you are voting to elect an MLA, CM or bring the BJP to power. But while voting, keep in mind that the double-engine government transformed Madhya Pradesh from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to a 'Bemisal Rajya'...Your one vote will ensure whose government will be here in the next five years. On one side, there is the Congress, which kept Madhya Pradesh in darkness for many years, making it a 'Bimaru' state. On the other side is the BJP government, which has worked for the welfare of farmers, Dalits, backward classes, women, tribals and youth in the past 18 years," Shah said.

'Congress only worked to fill its houses'

Launching barbs at the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, Shah said, "Whenever Congress ruled, it only worked to fill its houses. Whereas the BJP worked for development." "Today I have come to tell Kamal Nath that if he has even a little courage, he should answer that when he left Madhya Pradesh in 2002, the budget here was only Rs 23 thousand crores. Today, the budget here has increased to Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand crore during the 18 years of BJP rule," Shah added further.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17. The counting of votes for the 230-member Assembly will take place on December 3.