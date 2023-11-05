MP Election 2023: Candidates Advised To Follow EC Guidelines On Poll Expenses

Election Commission of India | File pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh has said as soon as candidates file nominations, expenses will be added to their accounts. The collector made the statement at a meeting held to discuss the issues related to the expenditure monitoring committee.

The Election Commission’s expenditure observer Rajat Dutta was also present in the meeting. Many candidates and their election agents, present at the meeting, were informed about the rules for expenditure.

The electoral officer told the candidates to spend money according to the EC guidelines. The district administration has set up various teams to keep an eye on the candidates’ poll expenses.

Dutta said that there should not be any irregularities in poll accounts and everyone should follow the EC instructions to keep their slate clean. He also informed the candidates about the People’s Representation Act.

According to Dutta, each candidate should submit their accounts within 30 days after the results are out. Deputy district electoral officer Devendra Kumar Singh, nodal expenses monitoring officer, Sanjay Kumar, and other officials were present at the meeting.