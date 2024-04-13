MP's Century-Old Tradition Lives On: Bidding For Leftover Plates Steals The Show At Gangaur Festival In Khandwa

Bidding For Leftover Plates Steals The Show At Gangaur Festival In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a mesmerising display of cultural heritage and spiritual devotion, the Gangaur festival in Khandwa, Nimar, has once again captivated attendees with a unique tradition that defies culinary norms.

Amidst the vibrant festivities and ceremonial rituals, participants diverted their attention from indulging in meals to fervently bid for the honour of collecting leftover plates after the grand mass feast.

For centuries, this cherished custom has unfolded as a sacred tradition following the culmination of the 10-day worship during the Gangaur festival. While reluctance to handle leftover plates after meals is prevalent in traditional settings, and Khandwa has emerged as a beacon for an extraordinary event where families compete ardently for the privilege of collecting these plates.

Under the meticulously arranged proceedings, the family offering the highest bid earns the right to gather the leftover plates of the designated line, a gesture viewed by participants as a profound blessing bestowed by the revered Mother Goddess. Somnath Kale and Sunil Jain, esteemed members of the local community, shed light on the juxtaposition of this tradition alongside the ceremonial farewell to Goddess Gangaur during the festival.

Drawing poignant parallels to a daughter's departure from her maternal home to her in-laws', Kale and Jain underscored the solemnity and reverence with which Goddess Gangaur is bid adieu, akin to the customs observed during auspicious occasions like a daughter's baby shower.

Ranjana Pardeshi, a staunch advocate for cultural preservation, emphasized the rich tapestry of Indian traditions encapsulated within events like Gangaur. Calling for concerted efforts to safeguard Teej festivals and their associated customs, Pardeshi urged future generations to embrace and uphold these invaluable aspects of their heritage.