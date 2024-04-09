 MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain Unchanged This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain Unchanged This Week

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain Unchanged This Week

The regions of Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori are likely to experience strong weather conditions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

State capital Bhopal, too, experienced a drizzle on Tuesday, uplifting the city's mood.

According to weathermen, the regions of Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori are likely to experience strong weather conditions. Additionally, another Western Disturbance is expected to become active on April 10-11.

The changing weather led to fluctuations in daytime temperatures across many districts. On Monday, light rain, thunder and lightning, and light showers were observed in various districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar, and Shahdol.

Read Also
Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4...
article-image

On Tuesday, wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are expected in Betul, Pandurna, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, and Dindori.

Dr Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, attributed the changing weather patterns in the state to cyclonic circulation and the Western Disturbance.

Read Also
Bhopal Robbery: Minor Servant, With Friends, Executes ₹50 Lakh Heist At Doc's Shahpura Residence,...
article-image

Heavy Rain In Several Districts For The Following Dates

April 9:

April 10:

Read Also
MP: Aggressive Bulls Lock Horns, Rampage Through Cloth Store In Jabalpur; Fight Video Goes Viral
article-image

April 11:

April 12:

Additionally, light rainfall and thunderstorms for these days are forecasted for Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Pandurna, Narmadapuram, Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Bhopal, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Vidisha, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, and Shivpuri, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Hailstorms may also occur in some areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Ye Toh Sirf Trailer Hai...' PM Modi Addresses Rally In Balaghat, Promises To Take India To New...

MP: 'Ye Toh Sirf Trailer Hai...' PM Modi Addresses Rally In Balaghat, Promises To Take India To New...

Bhopal: Accountant Posted In Berasia Municipality Caught Receiving ₹20K Bribe

Bhopal: Accountant Posted In Berasia Municipality Caught Receiving ₹20K Bribe

Chaitra Navratri: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessings In Maihar Mata Mandir; Bollywood Singer Jubin...

Chaitra Navratri: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessings In Maihar Mata Mandir; Bollywood Singer Jubin...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain...

MP Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria Resigns To Help Dad Kantilal In Campaigning; Gwalior’s...

MP Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria Resigns To Help Dad Kantilal In Campaigning; Gwalior’s...