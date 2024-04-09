MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Jabalpur & 40 More Districts; Weather To Remain Unchanged This Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

State capital Bhopal, too, experienced a drizzle on Tuesday, uplifting the city's mood.

According to weathermen, the regions of Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori are likely to experience strong weather conditions. Additionally, another Western Disturbance is expected to become active on April 10-11.

The changing weather led to fluctuations in daytime temperatures across many districts. On Monday, light rain, thunder and lightning, and light showers were observed in various districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar, and Shahdol.

On Tuesday, wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are expected in Betul, Pandurna, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, and Dindori.

Dr Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, attributed the changing weather patterns in the state to cyclonic circulation and the Western Disturbance.

Heavy Rain In Several Districts For The Following Dates

April 9:

April 10:

April 11:

April 12:

Additionally, light rainfall and thunderstorms for these days are forecasted for Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Pandurna, Narmadapuram, Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Bhopal, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Vidisha, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, and Shivpuri, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Hailstorms may also occur in some areas.