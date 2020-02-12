MPMSU denies holding exams for DAVV’s detained medical students

Indore: Nearly a year after it took responsibility of holding exams for detained students of medical, dental, ayurveda and related courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) made a U-turn by disowning the students.
In a letter to DAVV, MPMSU stated that it would hold exams for detained students of DAVV as it does not have adequate infrastructure and staff.
“Above all, our scheme of exams is different from that of DAVV. It is not possible for us to calibrate our software as per DAVV exam scheme,” MPMSU letter stated adding that the DAVV would have to hold exams for its detained students.
Following a decision by standing committee of vice chancellors in February last year, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had shifted detained students of medical, dental, ayurveda and related courses to MPMSU. Colleges running medical, dental, paramedical, nursing, ayurveda, unani, homeopathy and other related courses were brought under MPMSU umbrella.
In the initial year, the MPMSU took only new batches under its jurisdiction whereas the traditional universities continued with older batches till they graduated. The final batches of MBBS, BDS and other related courses passed out in 2018 from DAVV but nearly 1200 students were detained.
For them, the university was required to conduct 51 exams in different subjects in 2019. Since there is no duration for completion of medical course, the university would have to hold exam till the last detained student walk out of the campus.
“We never know when that would happen so a demand was raised to shift onus of holding exams for detained students on MPMSU. The standing committee accepted our demand after which detained students were shifted to MPMSU,” said DAVV deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare.
He stated that the idea was that the MPMSU would hold exams for students registered with DAVV and send marks to it. The DAVV in turn would issue mark sheets to students.
“The MPMSU had happily accepted the offer but it now had denied holding exams for our students,” Khare stated. He said DAVV would conduct their exams till they pass out.
