MPMSU denies holding exams for DAVV’s detained medical students

Indore: Nearly a year after it took responsibility of holding exams for detained students of medical, dental, ayurveda and related courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) made a U-turn by disowning the students.

In a letter to DAVV, MPMSU stated that it would hold exams for detained students of DAVV as it does not have adequate infrastructure and staff.

“Above all, our scheme of exams is different from that of DAVV. It is not possible for us to calibrate our software as per DAVV exam scheme,” MPMSU letter stated adding that the DAVV would have to hold exams for its detained students.

Following a decision by standing committee of vice chancellors in February last year, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had shifted detained students of medical, dental, ayurveda and related courses to MPMSU. Colleges running medical, dental, paramedical, nursing, ayurveda, unani, homeopathy and other related courses were brought under MPMSU umbrella.