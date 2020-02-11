Indore: No cash payment for electricity bills from Apr 1

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd (west discom) is not going to accept payments for bills in cash from April 1. West discom managing director Vikas Narwal made this announcement at a review meeting held on Tuesday. He directed officials to accept cash payment for bills till March 31.
“From April 1, consumers will be able to pay bills through net banking, credit card, debit card, cheques, e-wallet like Paytm, Google Pay, Airtel Money, PayPhone or other cashless options,” he said. Narwal said no consumer will get hand receipt from April 1.
“As cashless payments provide consumers a rebate, they will embrace this new system very fast,” he added. Besides, instructions were given for completing line and other maintenance works before school and college examinations start.
Narwal directed his subordinates to make sure that maintenance works are over in February. “From March, exam season will begin. Besides, temperature will rise making it difficult to undertake maintenance work. So, the work should be done before March,” he said.
Narwal stated that the electricity demand in Indore city is likely increase by 60 percent in summer. “For uninterrupted supply, it is necessary to undertake maintenance work before summer arrives,” he added.
Narwal directed city superintendent engineer Ashok Sharma to deploy staff to increase the balance of agricultural connections in the city, increase billing efficiency, constantly oversee the input and billing of transformers.
Instructions were also given to open counters for accepting electricity bills in labourers’ locality in Palda. Narwal asked five executive engineers of city, Yogesh Athanre, Rajesh Arora, DK Tiwari, Manendra Garg, RP Singh to receive continuous information of all their zones and timely resolution of consumer complaints.
Narwal also said that there is an outstanding of Rs 4 crore to 5 crore for temporary connections on colonisers of Indore city and other places. “Find them, and recover the outstanding amount,” he directed officials.
