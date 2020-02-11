Indore: No cash payment for electricity bills from Apr 1

Narwal directed his subordinates to make sure that maintenance works are over in February. “From March, exam season will begin. Besides, temperature will rise making it difficult to undertake maintenance work. So, the work should be done before March,” he said.

Narwal stated that the electricity demand in Indore city is likely increase by 60 percent in summer. “For uninterrupted supply, it is necessary to undertake maintenance work before summer arrives,” he added.

Narwal directed city superintendent engineer Ashok Sharma to deploy staff to increase the balance of agricultural connections in the city, increase billing efficiency, constantly oversee the input and billing of transformers.

Instructions were also given to open counters for accepting electricity bills in labourers’ locality in Palda. Narwal asked five executive engineers of city, Yogesh Athanre, Rajesh Arora, DK Tiwari, Manendra Garg, RP Singh to receive continuous information of all their zones and timely resolution of consumer complaints.

Narwal also said that there is an outstanding of Rs 4 crore to 5 crore for temporary connections on colonisers of Indore city and other places. “Find them, and recover the outstanding amount,” he directed officials.