Indore: 2 injured following clash of pvt ambulance operators at MY Hospital

Indore: Two youths were stabbed and injured following clash between two private ambulance operators at MY Hospital on Sunday. The trigger was dispute over ambulance charges to be taken from patients.

According to police, Ibrahim and Shanu, both residents of Azad Nagar, were stabbed and injured by Deepak and his aides.

“The victim said they used to ferry patients at rates lower than their rivals and even carried dead bodies for free. On Sunday morning, they clashed with Deepak, operator of Balaji Ambulance Service, over the issue of fare after which Deepak and his aides attacked them,” sub-inspector Akshay Kushwah said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused.

Hospital administration had removed all the private ambulance operators from the hospital campus a few months ago due to the similar disputes.

MGM Medical College administration had also sent a proposal to Medical Education Department for starting their own ambulance services for free but it is pending with the department.