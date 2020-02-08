Indore: Judge gets divorced couple remarried after 8 yrs, pays for garlands

The fight

On February 24, 2012, Amarsingh of Vidisha married Laxmi of Indore. After marriage, the couple settled in Vidisha. Amarsingh worked as tractor driver. The couple was blessed with two boys in 2012 and 2014. Financial constraints created rift between the couple. The differences reached such a point that Laxmi left Amarsingh and returned to her parents house in Indore.

In 2017, she filed a petition under Section 125 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in family court of Indore. Amarsingh too moved a petition under Section 13 of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 seeking divorce. In 2018, the couple got divorced. In 2019, the couple decided to give a second chance to each other started living together.

Remarriage ordered

On Saturday, the couple appeared in front of Additional Judge Renuka Kanchan in the family court of Indore. They shared their case with the judge. Stating that they were living together, they sought court nod for remarriage.

Hearing the case and the couple’s wish, the Judge ordered the couple to get re-married immediately. She asked case lawyer advocate Pawan Tenguria to take the couple to Arya Samaj Temple and get them married with full rituals.

Couple’s temple run

Following court order, the couple went to Arya Samaj temple but failed to find a pandit (priest) who could solemnize their marriage. They then visited another temple and luckily found a priest who got them married. The couple and family members were completely exhausted by the time they returned to the court.

Get money back in court

After the marriage was solemnized, the couple along with two kids and family members appeared before the judge. They later exchanged garlands in front of the judge. Later, the judge said that due to court orders, the couple had to endure an exhausted day and had to afford marriage expenses. Stating that they had to bear the expense owing to court order, she took out Rs 50 from her purse and gave them against expense on garland.