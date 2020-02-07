Bhopal Haat to host ‘Special Handloom Expo’ from Feb 9

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited is going to organise a 15-day exhibition-cum-sale ‘Special Handloom Expo 2020’ in association with Union ministry of textile.
The expo to be inaugurated on February 9 at Bhopal Haat will see artisans from across the country including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, J&K, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh showcasing their handloom products.
Managing Director of the corporation, Praveen Sharma told media person on Friday noon, “Around 70 shops will be set up at the expo where artisans across the country will display their works. There are 40 permanent shops at the Haat. We are setting up 30 more shops on the premises for the exhibition.”
Besides that, cultural events will also be organsied in the event. “We are also organising Rangoli contest for children while design display contest will be held for college students,” Sharma added. Visitors can also enjoy foods under food zone of Malwa here.
Special 35 % discount to women at Mrignaynee
Mrignaynee Emporium will offer 35% discount to female buyers on Women’s Day on March 8 across the country. The offer will be valid for two day i.e. March 8 and 9. “It is for the first time we are giving 15% discount for women buyers on the day to make them feel special and empowered,” said director of the corporation, Praveen Sharma. He said that normally we have 20% discount for customers.
