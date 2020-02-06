Bhopal: As Swachhta team leaves, garbage returns to city

Bhopal: Cleanliness survey is over. The heaps of garbage are back in every nook and corner in the city. The situation can be described through the adage: once the cat’s is out the mice will play. So it is. Once the survey team is out, the garbage dump is in with all its foul smell.
It, however, betrays the pains that Bhopal Municipal Corporation took to clean up the markets and residential areas.
The purpose of the hard work was to present a spick and span picture of the city to the Swachhta team from Delhi.
BMC had, for time being, become spotless with the cleanliness system in the city. Garbage collection vehicles were timed to the clock and citizens couldn’t be happier.
Locals, however, seem undivided over the opinion of BMC’s false show lately. Residents in the old city area have been wincing at the collection vehicles going out of order.
Commuters claim to encounter the once-familiar foul odour of the garbage and dirt on the roads again.
Localities like Bhoipura, Budhwara Basti, Kamla Park and 12-Daftar seem to have allocated plots of land for their age-old kin.
Vaibhav Singh, a resident of old city, said as the Swachhta Survey concluded, the services of BMC began lagging like before.
Foul smell from the unattended garbage accompanies two-wheelers and pedestrians all the way to work, he said. Singh commutes from Nariyalkheda to Ashima mall everyday for work.
Aruna Avasthi, a resident of a colony near New Market, said the door-to-door collection vehicle that came by clock earlier has perhaps lost its way now.
Cattle pave their way amidst the garbage piles and scatter them to roads, she said.
Additional Commissioner, BMC Rajesh Rathod, appeared heedless about the recollecting debris of waste on the face of the city.
Rathod told Free Press that collection vehicles visit the localities twice a day and sweepers clean pathways every day. Clean city has always been the primary concern of BMC and Swachhta survey only added to the fervor, he said.
He, however, ensured that if such a case exists, BMC will look into it and guarantee proper cleaning across the city.
Swachhta survey concluded on January 31. The points were awarded on cleanliness practices, recycling methods and citizen feedback.
BMC had set up teams in all the wards to go door-to-door and fill in app with the feedback. Over 1 lakh feedbacks were collected during the campaign.
Nevertheless, the scenario after the survey clearly reflects the artificial intention of civil body to keep the city clean.
