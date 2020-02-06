Bhopal: As Swachhta team leaves, garbage returns to city

Bhopal: Cleanliness survey is over. The heaps of garbage are back in every nook and corner in the city. The situation can be described through the adage: once the cat’s is out the mice will play. So it is. Once the survey team is out, the garbage dump is in with all its foul smell.

It, however, betrays the pains that Bhopal Municipal Corporation took to clean up the markets and residential areas.

The purpose of the hard work was to present a spick and span picture of the city to the Swachhta team from Delhi.

BMC had, for time being, become spotless with the cleanliness system in the city. Garbage collection vehicles were timed to the clock and citizens couldn’t be happier.