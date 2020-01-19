Cleanliness survey: Central team visits various areas of Bhopal

BHOPAL: A team of New Delhi visited the areas of Kolar, Bairagarh, Meenal, MP Nagar stand and other areas on Sunday.

The team first reached Kolar where its members clicked images of toilets and markets. It then headed towards Bairagarh where they reached Halalpura Bus Stand and afterwards headed towards Shirin Nullah near the VIP road.

The team members then headed towards Sumit Vihar colony where they spoke to some residents in the area and clicked images of the area.

The team then moved to Minal residency and after their assessment of the sanitation headed towards MP Nagar.

The team members then headed towards MP Nagar. There they clicked the images of dust-bins in Zone 1 and 2, and then uplaoded the images on their device.

The team members were seen speaking to residents and employees of the toilets.

The team members were seen clicking the images of toilets, community and public, the dus bins in the markets, the sanitation at public places like bus stand and the sanitaiton on the residential colonies.

After their assessment the team members also clicked the images of the areas and sent the images to their headquarters in New Delhi.

As the movement of the team was not disclosed, the officials had alerted their staff in all the zones of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

‘We have ensured everything to keep city clean’

BMC additional commissioner Rajesh Rathod said that the city is cleaned and we have ensured everything to keep the city clean. He said that even the open sale of meat not allowed anywhere in the city.