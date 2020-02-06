Bhopal boy Aadil floats ‘Shikara’

Before entering the film industry, he started his career as a radio jockey. He used to host radio show, like Naughty Nights.

In Shikara, Aadil will be seen in the lead role with another new face in Bollywood, Sadia. Both play the role of a couple. They are Kashmiri Pandits.

His father Zafar Ullah Khan prided himself on the eve of the release of the movie.

“I’m excited. He has done a great job. In fact, my chest has become 56-inch after seeing his acting in the movie,” he told Free Press over the phone.

He said, “I went to Mumbai to attend the premier of the movie. To be very frank, I was just watching Aadil’s performance.”

“My father was a superintendent of police, and I was assistant superintendent in EOW. So, we wanted that my children should make career in this field. We never thought that he would take to acting,” said 70-year-old Zafar.

On being asked about changing his son’s name from Nasar Ulla Khan to Aadil, he said, “He is very popular as RJ Nasar Ulla Khan. Aadil is his nick name.”

“I don’t know much about the story of the movie. I will watch it with my family tomorrow,” said Zafar, a resident of Data Colony, Airport Road, Bhopal.