Plea against "Shikara" release filed in Jammu and Kashmir HC

A petition has reportedly been filed in Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits", demanding a stay on the film's release.

"Shikara" is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency. The film is scheduled to release on February 7.

The petitioners are Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone, who have alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits, reports newsnation.com.

Sharing a new teaser this morning, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' official page tweeted: "In 1990, more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their home. 30 years later, their story will finally be told."