Shudh Ke Liye Yudhh: How safe is your milk? Dairy fed to conduct door-to-door Feb 15 in MP

Bhopal: Under the ongoing drive, Shudh Ke Liye Yudhh, against food adulteration, the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation will go door-to-door conducting milk purity test from February 15. Mobile laboratories will visit the localities and collected samples from households to test how safe it is for consumption. The report of the milk quality will be issued within minutes.

Bhopal cooperative dairy federation has been conducting milk purity test in colonies for past few weeks. Seeing the positive results of the trial, other districts in the state too have been directed to begin similar service.

Shalabh Siyote, the marketing in charge of Bhopal cooperative dairy federation, told Free Press that over 350 residents of state capital have been benefitted from the service during the trial period. The test report is released within minutes, said the officer.