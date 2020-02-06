Shudh Ke Liye Yudhh: How safe is your milk? Dairy fed to conduct door-to-door Feb 15 in MP

Bhopal: Under the ongoing drive, Shudh Ke Liye Yudhh, against food adulteration, the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation will go door-to-door conducting milk purity test from February 15. Mobile laboratories will visit the localities and collected samples from households to test how safe it is for consumption. The report of the milk quality will be issued within minutes.
Bhopal cooperative dairy federation has been conducting milk purity test in colonies for past few weeks. Seeing the positive results of the trial, other districts in the state too have been directed to begin similar service.
Shalabh Siyote, the marketing in charge of Bhopal cooperative dairy federation, told Free Press that over 350 residents of state capital have been benefitted from the service during the trial period. The test report is released within minutes, said the officer.
Ashok Khare, in charge field operation, talking to Free Press said that mobile laboratories are being sent to different localities of the city for public convenience. The people can get the milk coming to their home tested at these mobile laboratories and know how safe it is for consumption, he added. The mobile van has already visited areas like Nehru Nagar, TT Nagar, Jehangirabad and Itwara so far, he informed.
People were losing faith in the federation due to recent cases of adulteration and in a bid to allay any such fear the federation has come up with this public service, said Khare, adding that the initiative will help the federation to regain people’s confidence in Sanchi’s products, he said.
The laboratories will test milk from Sanchi and other companies as well. The federation has one testing lab while another is under construction
