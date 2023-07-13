 MP: Youths Protest Against Patwari Exam, Demand High-Level Probe
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
MP: Youths Protest Against Patwari Exam, Demand High-Level Probe | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Students and opposition parties took to streets demanding an impartial high level inquiry into patwari recruitment scam on Thursday and marched to collectorate office.

The youth raised slogans against the state government and submitting an application to the collector while demanding action against the culprits (erring officials).

Youth leader Raghav Singh Shaktawat alleged irregularities in Group 2, Sub Group 4 exam conducted by Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB).

article-image

As per the report, seven out of 10 selected candidates appeared at the same examination centre (Gwalior College), which it claimed was located in a college run by a BJP MLA.

He claimed that the state government was playing with the future of unemployed youths. The issue came to fore during the Monsoon Session of MP Assembly.

The protesting youth have been demanding a high level probe into patwari (revenue department official) recruitment scam that has brought a bad name to the state government. Ashfaq Mansuri, Sonia Jain, Kapil Surawat, Shrid Pandey were also present.

article-image
