MP: Miscreants Beat Sarpanch To Death In Rajgarh, Loot Over 200 Grams Of Gold, 5 Kg Silver

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants, on Wednesday night, allegedly murdered a former sarpanch associated with Congress and looted over 230 grams gold, 5 kg silver and two rifles kept in his house in Kacharia Purohit village in Rajgarh district . The wife of the leader is seriously injured. The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Injured Referred To Bombay Hospital Indore

According to the information, the miscreants entered the house of the sarpanch Bane Singh (85) on Wednesday night and attacked him with heavy sticks. Singh died while fighting with them. While his wife Ladkunwar Bai (82) was injured. She has been referred to Bombay Hospital in Indore. Bane Singh's son Rajendra Singh said that gold and silver, two rifles and cash worth lakhs of rupees were missing from the house.

Sarangpur police station in-charge Ashutosh Upadhyay and SDOP Joisdas reached the spot. While, SP Virendra Singh from Rajgarh reached the spot with a dog squad and fingerprint expert. Bhopal Rural Range DIG Monika Shukla reached Kacharia Purohit village and gathered information about the incident and inspected the spot.

Robbers Entered The House From Back Side

SP Virendra Singh said that the robbers had entered the house from the back side at around 2-3 am in the night. The back door was probably open, as no signs of breaking were found on it. The couple was attacked with heavy sticks. Different teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The accused will be arrested soon and presented in the court.