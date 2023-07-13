Madhya Pradesh: Man Elopes With Wife's Sister, Grandpa Poisons Family In Morena

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An old man allegedly poisoned his elder daughter and her three children after his son-in-law eloped with his younger daughter in Morena on Thursday. Later, he, too, consumed the poisoned sattu. All five are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The case was reported at Chhonda village of Morena. According to the information, Kundan Batham, a resident of Chhonda village, has two daughters. The elder daughter's in-laws are in Jaura and she has three children. He lives in the village with his young daughter. Two days ago, his son-in-law had come to meet him. Later at night, both-- his son-in-law and his younger daughter went missing. He tried hard to find them from his level, but could not be found anywhere. Following which, he launched a missing complaint.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Kundan Served Poisoned Sattu To Elder Daughter

Kundan, then called his elder daughter and her children at his place. Realising that his son-in-law eloped with his younger daughter, the next morning, he allegedly mixed poison in 'sattu' and served it to his elder daughter and her three kids. He, also, consumed it.

Upon receiving medical attention, the family members were swiftly referred to Gwalior for further treatment due to their serious condition.