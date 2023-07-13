Bhopal: Defrauded, Couple Poisons Kids Before Killing Themselves In Ratibad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly poisoned their children and later ended their lives by hanging selves to death in the Shiv Vihar colony of Ratibad of Wednesday-Thursday, the police said. Their suicide note reveals that the family was reeling under financial burden as they were defrauded by an e-commerce company.

The Ratibad police have identified the deceased as Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), his wife Ritu Vishwakarma (35) and their kids Rishiraj (9) and Hrituraj (3).

The police said that the couple had mixed Celphos in soft-drink and served it to their kids. Once they were convinced that the kids had died, they tied a noose around their neck and hung it to the ceiling of their house to commit suicide.

Wanted To Earn Extra Buck For Family...

The cops have also recovered a four-page suicide note from the spot, in which the couple have mentioned the reason behind the extreme step.

Vishwakarma had also captured a selfie with his entire family before kicking the bucket. The four-page long suicide note penned down by him reads: "We are in a dilemma regarding what to do and what not. A small mistake committed by me cost a lot to my family."

Vishwakarma, in the suicide note, further mentioned, "I had landed an offer to work online for an e-commerce company in April 2023. I agreed to sign up for the job, apart from my main occupation, to earn an extra buck. Initially, I received handsome returns so I began indulging in it more. I invested colossal amounts of money in this company, and due to increasing work pressure I could not keep a tab on the amount invested. As I exhausted all my funds, the company began mounting pressure on me to opt for loan and continue working for them. I opted for loan and invest the amount in the company again.

"Subsequently, the burden of loan increased on me insidiously and I became penniless in no time. I realised that I had been defrauded. I even approached the Cyber cell, but no complaint was registered as officials were not present there. I am on the brink of losing my job too. I have no calibre left to feed myself and the family. Here are my last respects to all the elder and younger ones of my family, including my parents and in-laws. As I cannot leave my wife and kids lamenting for me behind, I am taking them along with me too."