MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni River

Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, a young woman reportedly took her own life over a love failure. Her boyfriend, fearing repercussions, allegedly disposed of her body in the Uri Baghni River. As per reports, the incident was reported under Oon police station jurisdiction.

A discord arose between the couple led the girlfriend to hang herself using her dupatta (scarf) at the boyfriend's residence. After the incident, the boyfriend, fearing accusations of murder, contacted his brother-in-law to help dispose of the body.

They travelled approximately 150 kilometres to the Kukshi police station area in Dhar district, where they disposed of the body in the Uri Baghni River, part of the Narmada backwater.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...

Meanwhile, the girlfriend's family reported her missing to the police, prompting an investigation. In a surprising turn, the boyfriend voluntarily approached the police to confess the details of the incident, revealing the location of the body.

Read Also MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

Search Operation initiated by Police

This led to a search operation initiated by the Khargone police, who, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), began to retrieve the body. As of now, the search efforts have continued without success and no official statements have been released by the police regarding the case.