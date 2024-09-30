 MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni River
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni River

MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni River

A discord arose between the couple led the girlfriend to hang herself using her dupatta at boyfriend's residence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, a young woman reportedly took her own life over a love failure. Her boyfriend, fearing repercussions, allegedly disposed of her body in the Uri Baghni River. As per reports, the incident was reported under Oon police station jurisdiction.

A discord arose between the couple led the girlfriend to hang herself using her dupatta (scarf) at the boyfriend's residence. After the incident, the boyfriend, fearing accusations of murder, contacted his brother-in-law to help dispose of the body.

They travelled approximately 150 kilometres to the Kukshi police station area in Dhar district, where they disposed of the body in the Uri Baghni River, part of the Narmada backwater.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...
article-image

Meanwhile, the girlfriend's family reported her missing to the police, prompting an investigation. In a surprising turn, the boyfriend voluntarily approached the police to confess the details of the incident, revealing the location of the body.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Designated Court Sentences GAIL Officer Bhagwat Sagar Ojha And Associate To 3 Yrs For Disproportionate Assets
UP: Designated Court Sentences GAIL Officer Bhagwat Sagar Ojha And Associate To 3 Yrs For Disproportionate Assets
‘This Is Probably Last Of The Green Spaces’: Supreme Court Upholds Bombay HC Order Overturning CIDCO’s Plans To Relocate Sports Complex From Navi Mumbai To Raigarh Dist
‘This Is Probably Last Of The Green Spaces’: Supreme Court Upholds Bombay HC Order Overturning CIDCO’s Plans To Relocate Sports Complex From Navi Mumbai To Raigarh Dist
'Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra' Of Congress Enters Dharsiwan Assembly Constituency On Day 4
'Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra' Of Congress Enters Dharsiwan Assembly Constituency On Day 4
Supreme Court Pulls Up West Bengal Govt For ‘Delay’ In Implementing Demands Of Doctors
Supreme Court Pulls Up West Bengal Govt For ‘Delay’ In Implementing Demands Of Doctors
Read Also
MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days
article-image

Search Operation initiated by Police

This led to a search operation initiated by the Khargone police, who, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), began to retrieve the body. As of now, the search efforts have continued without success and no official statements have been released by the police regarding the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

MP: Hubby Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute; Son Runs From Spot Due To Fear

MP: Hubby Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute; Son Runs From Spot Due To Fear

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case

MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni...

MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni...

MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House...

MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House...